The Boston Red Sox have their back against the wall, but they’re responding well.

Beating the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday helped them sweep the series and amass their fifth straight win.

With that, the Red Sox maintain position in the first American League wild card spot, and would make the postseason if the season ended after the Red Sox’s 8-6 victory.

“I’ve seen it happen before,” Kiké Hernández said via Zoom after the game. “Not every year the best team in baseball wins, you know? I’m a huge believer in getting hot at the right time and we are getting hot.”

After a tremendous first half of the season, the Red Sox had a fall from grace after the All-Star break that allowed the Tampa Bay Rays to earn a lead in the AL East.

A COVID-19 breakout in the locker room only added to those woes, but Boston has bounced back with help of its win streak and the New York Yankees dropping three of their last four contests.

“If we keep winning games and we keep rolling I think it’s going to be key for us heading into October,” Hernández said. “Just getting hot at the right time and that’s what matters.”