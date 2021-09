NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber really wanted the Red Sox to win against the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Schwarber, who opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the first inning, knocked a seventh-inning double that brought Danny Santana and Jonathan Araúz around to score.

With the hit, the Red Sox got their lead back over the Indians, who had encroached on Boston’s 3-1 lead and tied things up in the top of the seventh inning.

In Kyle we trust.