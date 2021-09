NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sent a shot at both Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday, and it didn’t come on the field at MetLife Stadium.

Van Noy, who was among New England’s inactive players for Week 2, shared a hilarious tweet during the second half.

“Ghosts again ?!?,” Van Noy tweeted.

Ghosts again ?!? — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 19, 2021 The Patriots pass rusher, of course, is referencing the Sam Darnold comments from the 2019 season in which the New England defense had the then-Jets quarterback “seeing ghosts” during a Monday night game. Van Noy, at the time, had a priceless reaction to Darnold’s comments.

It made plenty of sense to bring up Sunday as Wilson threw four interceptions to the Patriots, three of which came in the first half.