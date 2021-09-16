Last Two Red Sox Series Have Felt Like ‘Playoff Baseball’ For Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox went into their six-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners without much of their team due to COVID-19.

Nevertheless, they persisted.

Boston went 3-3 during that stretch and still are fighting for its postseason life after the Blue Jays caught fire at the perfect time. Toronto, the Red Sox and New York Yankees ultimately all are tied for the two American League wild card spots, but Boston would be left in the dark if the postseason began today due to percentage points.

Still, going .500 against two tough AL teams without Chris Sale, Christian Arroyo and Matt Barnes, to name a few, has helped keep the Red Sox hanging around the standings. And for Alex Cora, it’s felt a lot like the postseason of late.

“It’s playoff baseball. It feels that way,” Cora told reporters, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “It’s fun, to be honest with you. When you give your all and then at the end of the game you’re exhausted for the right reasons — it’s not COVID or whatever — it’s good. You’ve got to give them credit. They went on this road trip knowing it was going to be a tough one. Lose a tough one on Sunday, 2-1. Then we came here. We didn’t play great, but we were able to get two out of three against a good baseball team. We did a good job against their bullpen. Their bullpen is one of the best in the big leagues, and we were really good. Hopefully, we can figure out the lefty starters. That will be good for us, but if we keep swinging bats the way we did the last part of the game, we should be OK.”

The Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday for the final homestand of the season. They’ll host the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Yankees in what all will be crucial, must-win games if they want to play deep into October.