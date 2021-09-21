Lions Can’t Sneak Backdoor Cover As Packers Bettors Breathe Sigh Of Relief

Green Bay pulled out a 35-17 victory, but it had many worried

by

The backdoor was open for quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, but a fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Green Bay bettors were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the Packers covered the spread.

Green Bay, who entered “Monday Night Football” as a 12-point home favorite, pulled out a 35-17 win. Should Detroit have scored an otherwise meaningless touchdown and kicked the extra point in the final two minutes, all those who placed a bet on the Packers to cover the spread would have left irate.

And it was pretty close to happening. Goff led an eight-play, 59 yard drive all the way to the Green bay 32 yard line before a pass on fourth-and-three with 1:55 left came up incomplete to receiver Trinity Benson.

It seems like many were sweating it out on Twitter:

That’s certainly a great way to end the Week 2 slate.

More Betting:

Wait, One Bettor Lost Out On How Much Following Packers-Lions Result?!
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards, catcher Kevin Plawecki
Previous Article

MLB Playoff Picture: Where Red Sox Stand In AL Wild Card After Day Off
CT Sun forward Jonquel Jones
Next Article

Jonquel Jones, Curt Miller Tack On More WNBA Monthly Awards For CT Sun

Picked For You

Related