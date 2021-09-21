NESN Logo Sign In

The backdoor was open for quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, but a fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Green Bay bettors were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the Packers covered the spread.

Green Bay, who entered “Monday Night Football” as a 12-point home favorite, pulled out a 35-17 win. Should Detroit have scored an otherwise meaningless touchdown and kicked the extra point in the final two minutes, all those who placed a bet on the Packers to cover the spread would have left irate.

And it was pretty close to happening. Goff led an eight-play, 59 yard drive all the way to the Green bay 32 yard line before a pass on fourth-and-three with 1:55 left came up incomplete to receiver Trinity Benson.

It seems like many were sweating it out on Twitter:

Packers spread bettors pic.twitter.com/5rkaFx6RJ0 — Wise Capper (@WiseCapper11) September 21, 2021

The spread is in play…

Packers -11.5 — Mike Heller (@HellerSports) September 21, 2021

The decision desk has finally called it: the Green Bay Packers have covered the spread — Geoff Zochodne (@GeoffZochodne) September 21, 2021

Packers cover spread ? — Reds? Meathead (@MeatheadReds) September 21, 2021

Packers cover the spread! I?m a happy man! ? — Justin Woodcock (@JWsportsbets) September 21, 2021

That’s certainly a great way to end the Week 2 slate.