The backdoor was open for quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, but a fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Green Bay bettors were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the Packers covered the spread.
Green Bay, who entered “Monday Night Football” as a 12-point home favorite, pulled out a 35-17 win. Should Detroit have scored an otherwise meaningless touchdown and kicked the extra point in the final two minutes, all those who placed a bet on the Packers to cover the spread would have left irate.
And it was pretty close to happening. Goff led an eight-play, 59 yard drive all the way to the Green bay 32 yard line before a pass on fourth-and-three with 1:55 left came up incomplete to receiver Trinity Benson.
It seems like many were sweating it out on Twitter:
That’s certainly a great way to end the Week 2 slate.