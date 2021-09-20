Lions Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Green Bay is a double-digit favorite in this primetime tilt

The second “Monday Night Football” matchup of the 2021 NFL season features two NFC North teams in search of their first win of the campaign.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will host the division rival Lions as Week 2 wraps up. Green Bay was flattened by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, while Detroit’s season-opening comeback attempt against the San Francisco 49ers fell short.

The Packers are a hefty 12-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 49.

Here is how to watch the Lions-Packers contest online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Watch Live: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

