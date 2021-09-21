Listen To Mic’d-Up Mac Jones Make Weird Sounds Before Patriots-Jets

Hey, whatever you gotta do to fire yourself up

by

It’s brief, but we now have our first mic’d-up Mac Jones clip of the season.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday shared a “sights and sounds” video from their Week 2 victory over the New York Jets. The clip features multiple interesting moments, including Jones firing himself up during warmups by grunting, or something.

Pay attention at the 1:05 mark in the video below:

Jones wound up turning in another solid performance, completing 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards in the 25-6 win. No matter which way you slice it, Jones has been the NFL’s best rookie quarterback through two weeks.

He and the Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

