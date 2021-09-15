NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool and AC Milan share plenty of history in the UEFA Champions League and they’re ready to author more chapters.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in their 2021-22 Champions League Group B opener. Liverpool embarks on its fifth consecutive campaign in European soccer’s elite men’s club competition. Milan returns to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

The teams have played each other just twice in UEFA competitions, and both meetings were Champions League finals. Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 in 2007, avenging its loss on penalty kicks after an unforgettable 3-3 draw in 2005.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Milan in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com