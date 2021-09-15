Liverpool Vs. Milan Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

The teams famously have met just twice in UEFA competitions

by

Liverpool and AC Milan share plenty of history in the UEFA Champions League and they’re ready to author more chapters.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in their 2021-22 Champions League Group B opener. Liverpool embarks on its fifth consecutive campaign in European soccer’s elite men’s club competition. Milan returns to the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

The teams have played each other just twice in UEFA competitions, and both meetings were Champions League finals. Milan beat Liverpool 2-1 in 2007, avenging its loss on penalty kicks after an unforgettable 3-3 draw in 2005.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Milan in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

More Soccer:

Liverpool Vs. Milan Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Why Bucs QB Tom Brady Thinks He’ll ‘Be Forgotten’ In NFL Soon
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Next Article

Why Hunter Henry Was ‘Really Proud’ Of Mac Jones After Patriots Debut

Picked For You

Related