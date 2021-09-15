Liverpool Vs. Milan: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

UEFA Champions League soccer returned to a full-capacity Anfield on Wednesday with a pulsating 3-2 victory for Liverpool over AC Milan.
Trent Alexander-Arnold put the Reds in front in the ninth minute of the Group B encounter when his run and close-range shot found the net via a deflection off Fikayo Tomori.
Mohamed Salah then had a penalty saved by Mike Maignan before Milan struck twice in two final first-half minutes to go in front through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz’s quick-fire efforts.
However, Salah tied the score four minutes into the second half when he prodded in from a sublime Divock Origi pass, and Jordan Henderson?s perfectly executed first-time volley from the edge of the area restored their lead.
It proved the decisive act on an eventful night at Anfield, as Liverpool got their Champions League campaign up and running with three points on matchday one.