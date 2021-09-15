Liverpool Vs. Milan: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UEFA Champions League soccer returned to a full-capacity Anfield on Wednesday with a pulsating 3-2 victory for Liverpool over AC Milan.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put the Reds in front in the ninth minute of the Group B encounter when his run and close-range shot found the net via a deflection off Fikayo Tomori.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD. INSIDE 9 MINUTES. ? pic.twitter.com/vGoIyrRr2r — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

Mohamed Salah then had a penalty saved by Mike Maignan before Milan struck twice in two final first-half minutes to go in front through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz’s quick-fire efforts.

MILAN SCORE WITH THEIR FIRST SHOT ON TARGET. ? pic.twitter.com/fV8HxQYOKr — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES. MILAN HAVE STUNNED ANFIELD. ? pic.twitter.com/P4D5pB4QyZ — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

However, Salah tied the score four minutes into the second half when he prodded in from a sublime Divock Origi pass, and Jordan Henderson?s perfectly executed first-time volley from the edge of the area restored their lead.