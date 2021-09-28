Liverpool Vs. Porto: Score, Highlights Of Champions League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool maintained first place in its UEFA Champions League group Tuesday with a convincing 5-1 victory away at FC Porto.

The Reds have a two-point lead at the top of Group B thanks to braces from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, along with a Sadio Mane goal, at Estadio do Dragao.

Salah opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Mane doubled the visitors’ lead at the end of the first half.

The Egyptian made it 3-0 following a sweeping move after half-time, though Porto then grabbed one back with Mehdi Taremi’s header.

But Firmino came off the bench to net the Reds’ fourth and fifth in the final quarter of an hour of the contest.