Mac Jones Already Beating Tom Brady In One Non-Football Metric

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re still a few weeks away from Mac Jones and the New England Patriots facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. However, Jones already has the edge in one area.

Jersey sales.

Jones jerseys had been flying off the shelves at the Patriots pro shop from the second they became available, and it didn’t take long for them to sell out upon him getting named the team’s starting quarterback.

So popular are they that since August 1, Jones has the second-highest selling jersey in the NFL. Behind him in third is none other than Brady.

Top-selling NFL jerseys for @Fanatics since Aug 1: Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Tom Brady, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/2vRGk8unNk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Safe to say Patriots fans are moving on.

Of course, there are some obvious things that go into play here. Chief among them, Brady has been with the Bucs for a year already, so there undoubtedly have been a ton of TB12 Tampa jerseys sold.