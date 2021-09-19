Mac Jones ‘Block’ Springs Kendrick Bourne For Big Run On Trick Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones wasn’t afraid to throw his weight around Sunday afternoon in the Meadowlands.

During the third quarter of the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Jets, Jones threw a block that helped spring receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 16-yard run. The play began with a handoff to James White, who reversed the ball to Bourne.

The drive ultimately ended in a field goal for New England.

The nifty sequence marked the second time in the game that Jones and White combined on a trick play.

As for the block, it was more of a body roll, or something, but the Patriots will take it.