Mac Jones Receives Glowing Reviews From Dolphins Players, Coaches

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — There was a lot that didn’t go right for the Patriots in their season-opening loss to the Dolphins. However, there were some positives that came out of the frustrating defeat at Gillette Stadium — Mac Jones chief among them.

New England’s rookie quarterback was poised, tough and accurate while completing 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards to go along with one touchdown pass. The first-round pick had some issues with batted balls, and his first dropback was kind of weird, but he nevertheless was very impressive against Miami.

During the postgame, Dolphins players and coaches were universal in their praise for the Patriots rookie.

“I thought he did a really nice job,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters. “Got the ball out, was able to kind of move their offense, pick up first downs, drive them down field. Yeah, I thought he did a very nice job.”

Flores added: “He played well. He moved the ball. Made the throws he needed to make. Made good decisions.”

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom Jones backed up at Alabama, clearly enjoyed facing his former teammate.

“Well, I was happy for him,” Tagovailoa said. “You know, it being his first real game with a crowd like this, I mean, I thought he made some really good throws. And their execution on third down I think was really good, and Mac looks like he fits perfectly into their offense and system. I was happy for him.”