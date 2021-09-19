Three Things Mac Jones Wants To Improve After Patriots’ Win Over Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones scored his first NFL win on Sunday. But he wasn’t satisfied with the New England Patriots’ offensive performance in their 25-6 waxing of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Despite starting three drives in Jets territory and another two beyond their own 40-yard line, the Patriots managed just two touchdowns, failing to sufficiently capitalize off New York quarterback Zach Wilson’s four interceptions. They went 3-for-12 on third down and 1-for-3 in the red zone, dropping their season mark in the latter to a lackluster 2-for-7.

“We’ll get better,” Jones, who went 22-of-30 for 186 yards in the win, told reporters postgame. “I think everybody, including anybody who watched the game, could agree that the offense can play better, and we will. The defense did a great job of creating the turnovers. What we talk about all the time playing together and complementing one another — offense, defense, special teams.

“On offense, we definitely feel blessed to win, but at the same time, you’ve got to take it for what it’s worth and move on and try and correct the things that we need to work on.”

What does Jones personally need to work on? He singled out three areas for improvement:

BALL SECURITY

Jones has fumbled in each of the Patriots’ first two games. On Sunday, he held the ball away from his body as Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers arrived for a sack.

“I think my ball security can improve,” Jones told reporters. “I put the ball on the ground twice. But in terms of that, just trying. to learn from that. I’m going to get better at that. Just ways to practice it, whatever it is — somebody hitting the ball during practice. In practice, we don’t hit the quarterback, but there’s going to be ways that we can implement that to improve.”