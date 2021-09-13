Mac Jones Explains Why He Didn’t Keep Ball From First Patriots TD Pass

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is going to fit in just fine.

The rookie quarterback on Sunday showed a ton of promise, despite the New England Patriots losing 17-16 to the Miami Dolphins. He completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards with no interceptions during his debut, but it was his gesture after throwing his first touchdown pass that caught our attention.

After a seven-yard connection with Nelson Agholor, the receiver tried to give the ball to Jones as a keepsake from his first career points. Instead, Jones and Agholor played hot potato with the ball.

Following the game, Jones explained why he didn’t want to keep the ball.

“It doesn’t really matter because it was one touchdown,” Jones said in his postgame press conference. “We gotta score more. It’s not like the game was over right there, we’ve got to be better in the red zone and score more touchdowns. And we will.”

Maybe Jones will take home the next one as a souvenir.