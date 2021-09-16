Origins Of That Mac Jones-James White Play Won’t Surprise Patriots Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

During the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins, Mac Jones and James White connected on one of the top plays from the game.

Facing 3rd-and-11 from his own 29-yard line, with New England trailing Miami by a touchdown, Jones hit White on a wheel route for a 26-yard gain. It was the kind of play Patriots fans got used to seeing when Tom Brady was under center in Foxboro.

The throw was great, as were White’s route, reception and run after the catch.

But what made it possible? How did Jones and White look so comfortable completing a play that requires a significant amount of chemistry?

Well, it all started on the practice field.

“It’s what (Jones) does in practice,” White told reporters Thursday. ” … Practice execution turns the game around. We’ve done it in practice, and got the exact look in practice that we got in the game. Just gotta make it happen. He does a great job of finding the open receivers.”