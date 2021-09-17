Jets Coach Impressed (Maybe Little Scared?) By How Good Mac Jones Is

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones put the NFL on notice Sunday afternoon with his impressive debut.

And Jeff Ulbrich, the new defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, was among those who realized the Patriots might have something in their rookie quarterback.

Ulbrich was asked about Jones’s debut — a 281-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins — ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with New England. And, honestly, he sounds somewhat concerned about how good Jones looked in the 17-16 Patriots loss.

“He was way better than I wanted him to be,” Ulbrich told New York reporters Thursday, via MassLive. “You anticipate seeing a young, inexperienced quarterback making young, inexperienced quarterback-type of decisions. I didn’t see a whole lot of that.?

Ulbrich added: “I think the film tells the story. You see a young guy with really uncommon poise sitting in the pocket. You talk about getting thrown in the fire, that’s Miami. They’re not afraid of zero blitzing and they came after him. Three pressured him and they hit him. He got hit nine times.

“That’s unheard of and he still sat there in the pocket and delivered throws and made a lot of really good throws down the stretch. He’s going to be a difficult challenge. He definitely does not look like a rookie.”

Ulbrich also touched on the advantages Jones has in his first season, relative to what rookie quarterbacks normally deal with.