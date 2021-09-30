What Mic’d-Up Mac Jones Said On Patriots Sideline Amid Week 3 Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones sounded a lot like a Patriots quarterback during Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The “Sights & Sounds” video from New England’s Week 3 loss to New Orleans features a mic’d-up Jones encouraging his teammates on the sideline amid the offense’s struggles. It also provides a look at Devin McCourty’s pregame speech to his fellow defenders.

“It will come,” Jones told Patriots players. “Don’t chase it. It will come. It will come. Just keep doing your job.”

Take a look:

Jones and the Patriots will look to do their jobs at much higher levels Sunday night when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England will enter the Week 4 matchup as a heavy underdog, but does have a narrow path to victory.