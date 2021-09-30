Mac Jones Shares Insight Into Tuesday Meetings With Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tuesday is an off-day for most New England Patriots players. But not for Mac Jones.

During Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, the FOX broadcast team noted that Jones has been meeting with head coach Bill Belichick each Tuesday. The rookie quarterback confirmed that during his latest Wednesday news conference, saying those meetings with Belichick and his fellow QBs have been very helpful.

“We try to meet with the quarterbacks and stuff and figure out just situational stuff, which helps,” Jones said. “I can’t go into details on that, but it is really beneficial. Just whether it’s the team we’re playing or whoever, just watching football, hearing it from a great coach like him and getting advice from the guys in the room that have played for a lot longer than I have, so just listening and trying to see what they see and pick up on things, and it definitely helps just kind of start the week off right, I guess you could say.”

Jones wouldn’t share specifics about Belichick’s coaching points, but he knows where he needs to improve as he heads into his fourth NFL start — a marquee matchup with his Patriots predecessor, Tom Brady, and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The first-round draft pick has shown obvious potential in his opening month, outperforming fellow rookie starters Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields, but leads a Patriots offense that’s managed just four total touchdowns in three games and ranks as the NFL’s worst in the red zone.

“I think that’s just private stuff that we talk about, but there’s things that are obvious that I need to improve,” Jones said. “I know what they are, and I have them highlighted in my improvement journal or whatever you want to call it, so I know what it is, and there’s a lot of work to be done, and that’s part of the problem. You just have to identify, hey, what can I do better? And ask questions and don’t be shy about it. Just say, hey, what can I do here? What drill or what thing can I do to improve this?”

With the Patriots sitting at 1-2, Jones said the most important lesson he’s learned about being an NFL quarterback is “just handling adversity.”