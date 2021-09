NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones officially will be under center for the New England Patriots for Week 1.

The former Alabama quarterback is set to become the seventh rookie quarterback to start for the Patriots since 1975 and first since Jacoby Brissett started two games during Tom Brady’s suspension in 2016.

