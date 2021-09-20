Watch Top Mac Jones Plays From Patriots’ Week 2 Victory Against Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones is on the board.

The rookie quarterback picked up his first NFL win Sunday afternoon while leading the New England Patriots to a victory over the New York Jets. Jones completed 22-of-30 passes for 186 yards in the 25-6 triumph at MetLife Stadium.

Jones has yet to throw an interception through two weeks. That surely will change, but the Alabama product nevertheless has played mostly mistake-free football.

The NFL on Sunday shared a video of Jones’ top plays against the Jets, and you can watch it here.

Jones himself will tell you he needs to drive the ball down the field more often, and take better advantage of red zone opportunities. New England’s offense thus far has lacked explosiveness and needs to improve as the Patriots prepare to face better competition.

New England will return to the field this Sunday when it hosts the New Orleans Saints.