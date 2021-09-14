Wait, Did Mac Jones Wink At This Dolphins Player Before Snapping Ball?

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones might be quiet, humble and (overly) self-critical during interviews, but he clearly is a different guy during games.

Old friend Elandon Roberts learned just that during the Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

A video shared Monday night by WPRI-TV’s Morey Hershgordon appears to show Jones winking at the former New England linebacker before snapping the ball for a play during the season opener at Gillette Stadium. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell exactly which play it is, and thus we don’t yet know whether Jones succeeded after winking at Roberts.

Anyway, take a look:

Mac Jones – mid play-call – winks at former #Patriots LB Elandon Roberts? pic.twitter.com/31AAMKAXSw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 14, 2021

Obviously, Roberts and the Dolphins got the last laugh, but everyone came away from the game impressed by the Patriots’ rookie quarterback.

The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, while the Patriots will visit the New York Jets. Both games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.