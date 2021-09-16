Make Your Giants-WFT Picks With NESN Games’ ‘Thursday Night NFL Challenge’

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL season is in full swing, and so too is NESN Games’ weekly NFL challenge.

The Washington Football Team will play host to the New York Giants on Thursday, kicking off Week 2 with a battle between two NFC East teams that both lost their openers.

The “Thursday Night NFL Challenge” features eight total picks, ranging from the game’s spread to individual player props. Participants will be competing for a $25 Amazon gift card, which can be claimed with a perfect score. In the event there are multiple perfect scores, the winner will be decided via the tie-breaker pick: the total combined points between both teams.

Now, we’re here to offer some insight on each of the eight picks.

Let’s get to it.

Spread: Washington -3.5

Losing Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to hurt WFT, so we’re worried about it covering. However, neither team had much life on offense in Week 1, and the Football Team’s defense is stellar. So, for that reason, we’ll hold our breath and pick them to cover.

Over/Under: 40.5

Again, both of these offenses are not great, and WFT has an elite defense. This seems like it will be a low-scoring affair.