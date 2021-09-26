Marquise Brown Getting Flamed For Brutal Drop In Ravens-Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is putting on a show Sunday, but not the kind he’d like.

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is having his struggles reeling in passes, and things really came to a head late in the second quarter of the Ravens-Detroit Lions game.

Lamar Jackson escaped pressure and, while on the run, heaved a pass to Brown, who was just shy of the end zone. Brown had time and space, but the ball hit off his hands, then his helmet, then his hands again for the drop.

Had Brown caught the pass he could’ve walked into the end zone and made it a three-possession game against the Lions.

That he didn’t unsurprisingly made him the victim of some roasting.

Marquise Brown?.BRUH!!!!! ????? — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 26, 2021

Marquise Brown has money on this game — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 26, 2021

Marquise Brown is in his own head — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 26, 2021

Marquise Brown could have 150 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 26, 2021

Marquise Brown trying to catch easy touchdown passes pic.twitter.com/MpZE3hhbfy — Will Glock (@glock_ness) September 26, 2021

Making things worse is Brown had another dropped pass earlier in the drive.

The Ravens did enter halftime up 10-0, but dreadful drops from Brown obviously is not a trend they’d like to see continue.