Does Hypothetical Michael Thomas-Stephon Gilmore Trade Make Sense?

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, so what better time than now to talk about a hypothetical blockbuster trade rooted solely in Twitter-based speculation rather than actual, credible reporting?

Patriots fans long have coveted Michael Thomas. Really, they just want the team to add any superstar receiver they can get excited about, and Thomas absolutely qualifies. Gilmore often gets floated as a potential piece in a Thomas-Patriots trade, both because of his contract situation and because of New Orleans’s once-desperate need for secondary help. Plus, the Saints reportedly have considered trading for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

This trade isn’t happening. Honestly, it’s hard to imagine any scenario in which Thomas lands in New England. But, for now, let’s focus on the Gilmore angle.

First, we’ll craft a razor-thin argument for a Gilmore-Thomas megatrade, ignoring all crucial context.

WHY IT COULD, IN THEORY, WORK

Thomas clearly is unhappy in New Orleans. He neither answered nor returned calls from the organization during the offseason, according to multiple reports. Thomas’s discontent with the Saints goes back to last season when his bizarre social media activity led to trade rumors.

The Saints might be so fed up with Thomas that they’re willing to deal with the ensuing financial suicide (which we’ll get to in a moment) in order to move the 28-year-old to a different team. Plus, New Orleans would be justified in having concerns over whether the oft-injured Thomas — he missed extended time last season; had offseason ankle surgery; and currently is on injured reserve — ever will return to his superstar status of two seasons ago.

As for the Patriots, rookie quarterback Mac Jones obviously would benefit from working with a receiver like Thomas. And Gilmore, reportedly miffed over his contract situation, seems bound to leave New England when he hits free agency next spring. His age (31) and own injury problems (torn quad last December) also are worrisome. Still, the Saints, as recently as two weeks ago, needed help at cornerback.