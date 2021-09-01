Mike Florio Fires Off Bizarre Tom Brady-Cam Newton Take

NESN Logo Sign In

If Tom Brady wanted to stick it to his former head coach, he’s already done so. That was achieved when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in Brady’s first season away from the Patriots.

But if TB12 isn’t satisfied, Mike Florio believes there’s another way the future Hall of Fame quarterback can get under Bill Belichick’s skin.

“The ultimate middle finger from #Tommy to Belichick would be for Brady to get the Bucs to sign Cam Newton as the backup QB in Tampa,” Mike Florio tweeted from the Pro Football Talk account Wednesday morning.

Uh … what?

If Newton were to join a team as a starter and help lead a victory over the Patriots in the upcoming season, that would be one thing. But we can’t imagine Belichick would feel any sort of way if Newton was on the opposing sideline holding a clipboard with his helmet off. There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Newton and Belichick, who routinely praised the 2015 NFL MVP over the past year-plus. Newton, judging by an Instagram story shared Tuesday, also left Foxboro with his head held high.

So if we’re talking about Brady giving Belichick “the ultimate middle finger,” Newton probably doesn’t factor into the equation at all. The best course of action to check off that box would be steamrolling the Patriots in Week 4 en route to yet another Lombardi Trophy with Tampa Bay.