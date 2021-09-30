Mike Florio Suggests Way Patriots Could Throw Tom Brady Off His Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady earlier this week made it clear he won’t be doing any reminiscing or feeling nostalgic when he returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Mike Florio believes the New England Patriots should try to force their former franchise quarterback away from his planned approach to the highly anticipated primetime matchup.

During Wednesday’s edition of “Pro Football Talk” on NBC Sports, Florio floated a potential way the Patriots could knock Brady down a peg when he plays his first game in Foxboro as a visiting player.

“…I also think part of the psychology here — and we know with the Patriots everything is a psychological battle,” Florio said. “I believe the Patriots regard Tom Brady as a player who is prone to maybe not being at his absolute best if he’s feeling emotional and I think that’s gonna cause the organization to do everything they can to be over the top. Kind, charitable and emotional and the video tributes and everything calculated to get Tom, the cyborg, to act like a human being.”

The 1-2 Patriots should search for any possible advantage against the reigning Super Bowl champions, and any showings of appreciation for Brady wouldn’t be enough. But one of Brady’s greatest attributes is his ability to maintain laser-sharp focus, so we doubt Florio’s suggested plan would be successful.