Mike McCarthy Throws Cold Water On Cam Newton-Cowboys Rumors

For as much sense as Cam Newton seemed to make for the Dallas Cowboys, it doesn’t appear it’s going to happen.

From the second he was released by the New England Patriots, the Cowboys were among the rumored/speculated landing spots for Newton. While they have a proven starter in Dak Prescott, he is coming off a major injury, and Dallas’ backup is Cooper Rush. Newton represented an obvious upgrade over Rush, and could be a useful option if Prescott got hurt again.

But fast forward to Thursday and the chatter was starting to shift toward the Cowboys not being interested in Newton, especially after they claimed Will Grier off waivers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy left no further room for doubt.

“I think he has a ton of football left. We’re very excited about the group we have,” McCarthy said, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

As for where Newton goes now, it’s not entirely clear. The Houston Texans could be an option, but he really has no starting options, although he reportedly is OK being a backup.

Regardless, his best play at this point might just be to wait until the regular season starts and latch on somewhere once there are injuries.