MLB.com Makes Case For Red Sox, Other Wild Card Teams To ‘Win It All’

Could the Boston Red Sox really win the World Series this year?

Anything is possible, but there would be some stiff competition to bypass in order for the American League’s top Wild Card team to emerge as champions. Boston holds a 1 1/2-game edge over the Blue Jays, but Toronto has caught fire at the right time as it looks to separate itself from the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox aren’t perfect, no team is, but MLB.com’s Michael Clair made a case for them (and other Wild Card teams) to be the first Wild Card World Series champion since the 2019 Washington Nationals.

Here’s what Clair had to say:

A second-half swoon, a COVID-19 outbreak and the Rays warming up ushered the once-division-leading Sox back into the Wild Card discussion. But they’re still plenty dangerous thanks to a 3-4-5 featuring some combination of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez that is as good as any team in the Majors. The addition of Kyle Schwarber and the emergence of Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec as contributing pieces makes the lineup about as deep as that of any team. Add the return of Chris Sale to the rotation and they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in a one-game playoff.

Bobby Dalbec has been a force for the Red Sox since the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and Hunter Renfroe has emerged as a hero time and time again with his clutch hits. Xander Bogaerts also drove in four of the six runs for in Boston’s 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Clair also notes Matt Barnes’ disastrous August and ugly defense the Red Sox have displayed that could derail those chances.