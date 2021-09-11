MLB.com Names 19-Year-Old Starter ‘Hottest’ Red Sox Pitching Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox could use a starting pitcher amid news that Chris Sale joined Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 related injured list, leaving the team without their scheduled starter for two of three weekend games against the Chicago White Sox.

And while they’re not desperate enough to immediately bring up someone from the lowest levels of the farm system, there’s at least one player who has a promising future — as far as MLB.com is concerned.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo picked out the hottest pitching prospect in every organization, and Boston’s honor went to Wilkelman Gonzalez.

Here’s what the trio had to say about the 19-year-old, who the Red Sox signed as an international free agent in 2018:

“Gonzalez is putting the finishing touches on a breakout season in his U.S. debut, posting a 1.85 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings since August began, including allowing just one earned run in his first two starts (9 2/3 innings) at the Low-A level. Signed for $250,000 out of Venezuela in 2018, he owns a lively mid-90s fastball and flashes a plus curveball and changeup. He has an overall 4-2 record with a 3.02 ERA, 54/11 K/BB ratio and .209 opponent average in 44 2/3 innings, mostly in Rookie ball.”

Gonzalez is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the system by MLB.com, and this isn’t the first time we’ve been warned to keep an eye on him. In early August, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said “scouts are buzzing” about him.

Color us intrigued.