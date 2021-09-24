NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox sit just two games ahead of the New York Yankees and three clear of the Toronto Blue Jays with a week to play, but it would be a colossal meltdown for Boston to miss out on postseason play.

At least according to the math.

The Sox and Yankees open a crucial three-game set Friday night at Fenway Park, a series that means a whole heckuva lot more for the visitors than the home team. Boston’s seven-game winning streak has gone a long way in solidifying its hold on the top wild-card spot in the American League.

The Red Sox have nine games remaining, starting with Friday night’s potential wild-card game preview pitting Nathan Eovaldi against Gerrit Cole. The math says it would take a lot for the Sox to fall out of one of those top two spots.

Fangraphs currently has the Red Sox with a 97.6% chance to make the MLB playoffs (with less than 1% chance of catching Tampa Bay for the division title). Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projection tool projects the Sox to finish the season with a 93-69 record, giving Alex Cora’s team a 94.1% chance to reach the postseason.

Despite the Blue Jays’ best efforts, the most likely scenario is the Red Sox host the Yankees in the AL wild-card game on Oct. 5. BP is more bullish on the Bronx Bombers, giving the Yankees a 68% chance to make the playoffs, while Fangraphs has them just below 57%.

The very important and very obvious caveat here: These numbers can and will change on a regular basis, especially if, say, the Yankees come into Boston and win all three this weekend. Then again, a Red Sox sweep might be the premature death knell for a New York club many expected to contend for a World Series.