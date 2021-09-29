NESN Logo Sign In

The American League wild-card race is coming down to the wire, with the Boston Red Sox jockeying for position. So, it’s important to keep in mind how Major League Baseball is approaching potential playoff tiebreaker scenarios for the 2021 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays already have clinched the American League East, so advancing to the AL Wild Card Game is Boston’s only path to the 2021 MLB postseason. Boston needs to finish with one of the two best records among non-AL division winners to potentially participate in the one-game showdown scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The winner of the AL Wild Card Game, of course, advances to the American League Division Series, where it’ll play the AL’s No. 1 seed.

To make life easier, let’s tackle this subject by answering a few questions you might have about the upcoming postseason as it relates to the Red Sox and their possible inclusion in the AL Wild Card Game.

What if the Red Sox tie with one team for the top wild-card spot?

The Red Sox would advance to the AL Wild Card Game, with home-field advantage determined by head-to-head record during the regular season. (An extra game to determine home-field advantage would not be necessary.)

Here are Boston’s head-to-head records vs. teams still in the wild-card hunt: