NASCAR Darlington Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Playoff Opener

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Cook Out Southern 500, the first race in the Round of 16. A victory from a playoff-qualified driver would clinch them a spot in the next round.

Ryan Blaney, who won the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington:

1st — Ryan Blaney

2nd — Denny Hamlin

3rd — Kurt Busch

4th — Chase Elliott

5th — Alex Bowman

6th — Kyle Larson

7th — Tyler Reddick

8th — Aric Almirola

9th — Kevin Harvick

10th — Martin Truex Jr.

11th — Joey Logano

12th — Kyle Busch

13th — Christopher Bell

14th — William Byron

15th — Michael McDowell

16th — Brad Keselowski

17th — Ryan Preece

18th — Ryan Newman

19th — Bubba Wallace

20th — Justin Haley

21st — Austin Dillon

22nd — Erik Jones

23rd — Ross Chastain

24th — Chase Briscoe

25th — Corey LaJoie

26th — Daniel Suarez

27th — B.J. McLeod

28th — Josh Bilicki

29th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30th — Matt DiBenedetto

31st — Cole Custer

32nd — Anthony Alfredo

33rd — Cody Ware

34th — Chris Buescher

35th — Joey Gase

36th — James Davison

37th — Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start around 6 p.m. ET.