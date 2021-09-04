NASCAR Darlington Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Playoff Opener

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Cook Out Southern 500, the first race in the Round of 16. A victory from a playoff-qualified driver would clinch them a spot in the next round.
Ryan Blaney, who won the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Darlington:
1st — Ryan Blaney
2nd — Denny Hamlin
3rd — Kurt Busch
4th — Chase Elliott
5th — Alex Bowman
6th — Kyle Larson
7th — Tyler Reddick
8th — Aric Almirola
9th — Kevin Harvick
10th — Martin Truex Jr.
11th — Joey Logano
12th — Kyle Busch
13th — Christopher Bell
14th — William Byron
15th — Michael McDowell
16th — Brad Keselowski
17th — Ryan Preece
18th — Ryan Newman
19th — Bubba Wallace
20th — Justin Haley
21st — Austin Dillon
22nd — Erik Jones
23rd — Ross Chastain
24th — Chase Briscoe
25th — Corey LaJoie
26th — Daniel Suarez
27th — B.J. McLeod
28th — Josh Bilicki
29th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30th — Matt DiBenedetto
31st — Cole Custer
32nd — Anthony Alfredo
33rd — Cody Ware
34th — Chris Buescher
35th — Joey Gase
36th — James Davison
37th — Quin Houff
The race is scheduled to start around 6 p.m. ET.