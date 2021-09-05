NASCAR Darlington Live Stream: Watch Southern 500 Playoff Race Online

The 2021 NASCAR Playoffs have arrived.

Drivers will compete at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night in the Cook Out Southern 500. The race is the first event in the Round of 16.

Ryan Blaney, who won the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin. Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five.

Will one of the 16 playoff-eligible drivers get a victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’ night’s NASCAR playoff race at Darlington:

When: Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live