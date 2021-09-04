Make Your NASCAR Darlington Race Picks At NESN Games To Win Prize

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday at Darlington Raceway, you can play along with NESN Games.

NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a Pick & Win game for the NASCAR Playoffs-opening Cook Out Southern 500, which is the first Round of 16 race. Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, will start on the pole.

Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will round out the top five in the starting lineup.

The rules for our “Cook Out Southern 500 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!