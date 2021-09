The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are in full swing.

The second race of the Round of 16 takes place Saturday night in Richmond, Va., at Richmond Raceway.

Denny Hamlin was the big winner of the playoff opener last Sunday at Darlington, securing himself a spot in the Round of 12.

The race is set to begin Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Sep. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports App