NASCAR Richmond Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second race in the Round of 16. A victory from a playoff-qualified driver would clinch them a spot in the next round.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway. Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Richmond.

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — Denny Hamlin

3rd — Martin Truex Jr.

4th — Kurt Busch

5th — Kevin Harvick

6th — Joey Logano

7th — Brad Keselowski

8th — Ryan Blaney

9th — Aric Almirola

10th — Christopher Bell

11th — Tyler Reddick

12th — Alex Bowman

13th — Chase Elliott

14th — William Byron

15th — Kyle Busch

16th — Michael McDowell

17th — Ross Chastain

18th — Chris Buescher

19th — Austin Dillon

20th — Ryan Preece

21st — Cole Custer

22nd — Daniel Suarez

23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24th — Ryan Newman

25th — Corey LaJoie

26th — Chase Briscoe

27th — Bubba Wallace

28th — Matt DiBenedetto

29th — Justin Haley

30th — Anthony Alfredo

31st — Erik Jones

32nd — B.J. McLeod

33rd — Josh Bilicki

34th — Joey Gase

35th — Quin Houff

36th — Cody Ware

37th — J.J. Yeley

The race is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. ET.