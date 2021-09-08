NASCAR Richmond Lineup: Starting Order For Saturday’s Playoff Race

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second race in the Round of 16. A victory from a playoff-qualified driver would clinch them a spot in the next round.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin, who won last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway. Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Richmond.
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — Denny Hamlin
3rd — Martin Truex Jr.
4th — Kurt Busch
5th — Kevin Harvick
6th — Joey Logano
7th — Brad Keselowski
8th — Ryan Blaney
9th — Aric Almirola
10th — Christopher Bell
11th — Tyler Reddick
12th — Alex Bowman
13th — Chase Elliott
14th — William Byron
15th — Kyle Busch
16th — Michael McDowell
17th — Ross Chastain
18th — Chris Buescher
19th — Austin Dillon
20th — Ryan Preece
21st — Cole Custer
22nd — Daniel Suarez
23rd — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24th — Ryan Newman
25th — Corey LaJoie
26th — Chase Briscoe
27th — Bubba Wallace
28th — Matt DiBenedetto
29th — Justin Haley
30th — Anthony Alfredo
31st — Erik Jones
32nd — B.J. McLeod
33rd — Josh Bilicki
34th — Joey Gase
35th — Quin Houff
36th — Cody Ware
37th — J.J. Yeley
The race is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. ET.