NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin is locked into the Round of Eight. After him, the other 11 drivers have two more races to secure their position, beginning with Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin earned his place in the next round with his victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. He’ll be on the pole for the middle leg of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12, followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.

As of now, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are the four drivers on the outside looking in, but a good run in Alabama could help change their fortunes.

Here is the full order for Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

1st — Denny Hamlin

2nd — Kyle Busch

3rd — Chase Elliott

4th — Ryan Blaney

5th — Kyle Larson

6th — Martin Truex Jr.

7th — Brad Keselowski

8th — Joey Logano

9th — Kevin Harvick

10th — William Byron

11th — Alex Bowman

12th — Christopher Bell

13th — Tyler Reddick

14th — Kurt Busch

15th — Matt DiBenedetto

16th — Austin Dillon

17th — Chase Briscoe

18th — Daniel Suarez

19th — Bubba Wallace

20th — Aric Almirola

21st — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22nd — Michael McDowell

23rd — Ross Chastain

24th — Chris Buescher

25th — Ryan Newman

26th — Erik Jones

27th — Ryan Preece

28th — Cole Custer

29th — Corey LaJoie

30th — Anthony Alfredo

31st — Cody Ware

32nd — B.J. McLeod

33rd — Justin Allgaier

34th — Josh Bilicki

35th — Quin Houff

36th — Joey Gase

37th — Garrett Smithley

38th — Justin Haley

39th — David Starr

40th — Landon Cassill