Denny Hamlin is locked into the Round of Eight. After him, the other 11 drivers have two more races to secure their position, beginning with Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hamlin earned his place in the next round with his victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. He’ll be on the pole for the middle leg of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12, followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.
As of now, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are the four drivers on the outside looking in, but a good run in Alabama could help change their fortunes.
Here is the full order for Sunday’s YellaWood 500.
1st — Denny Hamlin
2nd — Kyle Busch
3rd — Chase Elliott
4th — Ryan Blaney
5th — Kyle Larson
6th — Martin Truex Jr.
7th — Brad Keselowski
8th — Joey Logano
9th — Kevin Harvick
10th — William Byron
11th — Alex Bowman
12th — Christopher Bell
13th — Tyler Reddick
14th — Kurt Busch
15th — Matt DiBenedetto
16th — Austin Dillon
17th — Chase Briscoe
18th — Daniel Suarez
19th — Bubba Wallace
20th — Aric Almirola
21st — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22nd — Michael McDowell
23rd — Ross Chastain
24th — Chris Buescher
25th — Ryan Newman
26th — Erik Jones
27th — Ryan Preece
28th — Cole Custer
29th — Corey LaJoie
30th — Anthony Alfredo
31st — Cody Ware
32nd — B.J. McLeod
33rd — Justin Allgaier
34th — Josh Bilicki
35th — Quin Houff
36th — Joey Gase
37th — Garrett Smithley
38th — Justin Haley
39th — David Starr
40th — Landon Cassill