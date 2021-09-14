Nathan Eovaldi Named Red Sox Nominee For Roberto Clemente Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi has become a key part of the Red Sox both as a player and member of the Boston community, and he is being recognized as such.

Major League Baseball unveiled the nominees from all 30 teams for this year’s Roberto Clemente Award, and Eovaldi was the Sox’s nominee.

From MLB: “Considered baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers, the Clemente Award annually recognizes the MLB player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Eovaldi has taken on a leading role with the Jimmy Fund, becoming the Red Sox’s JF Captain this season. Between recording messages and donating money, the hurler has been at the front of the Sox’s Jimmy Fund efforts this year and prior. He also periodically has recorded messages for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has dabbled in other charitable causes, as well.

This comes amid one of his best MLB seasons, to boot. A first-time All-Star this year, Eovaldi has been the Red Sox’s top starter this season and last, posting a 10-8 record with a 3.57 ERA so far in 2021.

In addition to a voting panel, there also will be a fan vote. Fans can cast their ballot at this link from now through the end of the regular season.