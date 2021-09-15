Nathan Eovaldi To Take Hill As Red Sox Look To Bounce Back Vs. Mariners

Nathan Eovaldi is looking for win No. 11

by , and

Nathan Eovaldi is looking to continue his impressive season Tuesday.

The fireballer takes the hill as the Boston Red Sox try to get back in the win column and get revenge over the Seattle Mariners after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

Eovaldi enters the matchup sporting a 10-8 record with a 3.57 ERA across 163 2/3 innings pitched to go along with 171 strikeouts.

For more on the clash, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

