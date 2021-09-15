NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is looking to continue his impressive season Tuesday.

The fireballer takes the hill as the Boston Red Sox try to get back in the win column and get revenge over the Seattle Mariners after a heartbreaking 5-4 loss Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

Eovaldi enters the matchup sporting a 10-8 record with a 3.57 ERA across 163 2/3 innings pitched to go along with 171 strikeouts.

