NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To Deal With Juwan Morgan Ahead Of Camp

The Boston Celtics still have a two-way roster spot available, and they reportedly have brought in a candidate to claim it.

Juwan Morgan and the Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal, according to SB Nation’s Keith Smith and HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Morgan, an Indiana product who played with Romeo Langford, is entering his third pro season. He spent his first two years with the Utah Jazz, bouncing between the NBA and G League during his rookie campaign before becoming a more consistent end-of-the-bench player in Utah last season.

At 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, Morgan brings decent size, but he has yet to make much of an impact at the NBA level, averaging 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds across 50 career games.

That said, the Jazz showed willingness to use him in the playoffs, playing him in seven games in the 2020 bubble (with two starts) and two more this past postseason. The numbers are similarly meager to his regular-season marks, but there still is growth in the forward’s game.

At the very least, he’s a body for training camp. At best, he could earn a two-way roster spot and vie for minutes on a retooled Celtics team.