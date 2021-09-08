NESN Logo Sign In

Luke Kornet will try to extend his stint in Boston.

The free-agent center agreed to sign with the Celtics on an Exhibit 10 contract, Forbes’ Chris Grenham reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. The deal will tie Kornet to the Celtics through training camp, and the team might convert it into a two-way contract and park him with the NBA G League Maine Celtics if he impresses.

The Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Luke Kornet, per sources.



He?ll participate in training camp with Boston later this month, joining Juwan Morgan as the latest frontcourt additions. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 8, 2021

The Celtics originally acquired Kornet in March at the NBA trade deadline. He played 18 games for the C’s, averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 block in 14 minutes per contest.

Kornet likely will compete with Juwan Morgan, whom Boston also agreed to sign to an Exhibit 10 deal Wednesday, for the last two-way contract the club can offer to start the season.

The Celtics will open training camp Sept. 28.