Luke Kornet will try to extend his stint in Boston.
The free-agent center agreed to sign with the Celtics on an Exhibit 10 contract, Forbes’ Chris Grenham reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. The deal will tie Kornet to the Celtics through training camp, and the team might convert it into a two-way contract and park him with the NBA G League Maine Celtics if he impresses.
Kornet likely will compete with Juwan Morgan, whom Boston also agreed to sign to an Exhibit 10 deal Wednesday, for the last two-way contract the club can offer to start the season.
The Celtics will open training camp Sept. 28.