NESN Re-Airing ‘The David Ortiz Era’ For Hispanic Heritage Month

NESN proudly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month — honoring the culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in New England sports.

David Ortiz’s career was legendary, so as NESN celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve decided to commemorate his greatness with two special presentations, the second of which will re-air Monday night.

The second film, “The David Ortiz Era,” is a narrative, documentary-style feature film that tells the story of how Big Papi went from signing with Boston as an unheralded free agent to winning three World Series titles with the Red Sox. It has been an incredible era for the Red Sox, and the film looks at how an entire fan base’s mindset has changed since Ortiz arrived in 2003.

The film features interviews with Ortiz and several of his teammates (past and present), including Pedro Martinez, Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar and Dustin Pedroia, all of whom have a unique perspective on what it has been like to be associated with the Red Sox during such an amazing time in the franchise’s history.

NESN will premiere “The David Ortiz Era” on Monday at 9 p.m. ET — immediately following the re-airing of “David Ortiz: The Journey.”