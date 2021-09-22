NESN Logo Sign In

NESN on Wednesday announced coverage plans for three 2021 Boston Bruins preseason games, plus a slate of “Back to Work” studio shows in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

The following preseason matchups will be broadcast on NESN in October, with Andy Brickley as color analyst, Jack Edwards as play-by-play and Sophia Jurksztowicz as rinkside reporter. There will not be pre-game show coverage for the preseason games.

Here’s NESN’s broadcast schedule for 2021 Bruins preseason games (all times ET):

Saturday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. on NESN+ — Bruins vs. New York Rangers

Monday, Oct. 4

7 p.m. on NESN — Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

Wednesday, Oct. 6

7 p.m. on NESN — Washington Capitals at Bruins

NESN also will air a 30-minute studio show titled “Back to Work” in the weeks leading into the 2021-22 Boston Bruins regular season. The show will air on weeknights and will be hosted by Dale Arnold or Sophia Jurksztowicz, with analysis by Andy Brickley, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft. The Sept. 30 “Back to Work” show will precede TNT’s coverage of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers at home.