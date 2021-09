NESN Logo Sign In

Kelsie Snow is bringing awareness to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a major way.

NESN’s Tom Caron sat down with the ALS Awareness advocate to discuss her husband, Chris’ fight as well as her blog and efforts to help raise awareness and funds to help fight the disease.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.