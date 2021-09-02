NESN Logo Sign In

There’s nothing more tantalizing for a sports bettor than the start of a new NFL season.

Few things bring the sort of joy that comes with 17-plus weeks of pigskin action to wager on, but the growth of sports betting means you’re not just limited to game-to-game action.

There’s no better way for bettors to celebrate the start of football season than by laying down some futures bets, whether it be divisional winners, win totals, award futures, season-long player props and on and on and on.

Here at NESN.com, we’re celebrating the season with some of our best bets for the upcoming season.

Ben Watanabe: D’Andre Swift OVER 900.5 rushing yards

Dan Campbell seems like the kind of coach who will want to feed his feature back, and Swift might be the rare modern running back who can take it. It’s also worth mentioning the LA Rams had a top-10 rushing attack in three of Jared Goff’s four seasons as a starter, with his mediocre 2019 season ? when he attempted more than 600 passes and the Rams went 9-7 — as the exception. It’s clear Goff needs a ground presence to be successful.

Mike Cole: Matt LaFleur, Coach of the Year +1800

What does the Green Bay Packers coach have to do to get a little love in the NFL world? The 41-year-old inherited a bit of a mess, tasked with picking up the pieces of Green Bay’s 6-9-1 sputter toward the finish line in 2019 while also trying to get buy-in from the notoriously mercurial Aaron Rodgers. All he’s done so far is go 13-3 in each of his first two seasons while helping Rodgers return to his MVP form. LaFleur probably gets dinged for having a Hall of Famer at QB, but if he can help navigate the murky offseason waters with Rodgers’ drama and come out the other side with another 13-win season, he provides solid value at 18-1.

Adam London: Hunter Henry + Jonnu Smith to combine for 1,500 regular-season receiving yards (+1200)

They say a tight end is a quarterback’s best friend. This notion can be especially true for young, inexperienced signal-callers, who can use all of the security blankets they can get. Well, rookie QB Mac Jones has two of the better TEs in the league to throw to in Henry and Smith, who combined for over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons despite the former being limited to 26 of a possible 32 games. Reaching a combined 1,500-yard mark is very much attainable as long as both players stay healthy. The Patriots have masterfully utilized two-tight end sets in the past, and Jones could prove to lean on Smith and Henry given the state of New England’s wide receiver corps. New England is built to play ground-and-pound offensively, which could put this bet in jeopardy. But Bill Belichick and Co. had enough confidence in Jones to make him the Week 1 starter, so they should be comfortable with him letting it rip on a weekly basis.