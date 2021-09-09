Potential play: Houston (+3) vs. Jacksonville

It is truly a rarity in the NFL when a team that was 1-15 in the previous season opens as a road favorite in Week 1, particularly in a divisional game. The Jaguars have a lot to be excited about with the switch to head coach Urban Meyer and the injection of top draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. However, you have to look at this line as oddsmakers getting a little overzealous. The line stems 100 percent from the legal situation involving Texans QB Deshaun Watson and the fact that they will turn to journeyman Tyrod Taylor. Houston was 4-12 in 2020 and has also changed coaches, opting for David Culley, who last served as the Baltimore Ravens’ assistant head coach. His team is generally being regarded as the league’s worst, but Taylor does provide some veteran presence and leadership. The Texans beat the Jaguars twice last season for half of their victories, winning in Houston 30-14. The glaring question here is: Are you willing to lay three points on the road with a 1-15 team?

WEEK 1 ROAD ROAD TEAMS THAT WON FOUR TO SIX GAMES PREVIOUS SEASON: 45-20-5 ATS (69.2%) SINCE 2004

(Win: +23 units, ROI: 32.9%, Grade 65)

Teams in the four- to six-win range usually qualify as potential bounce-back teams, with the new season offering fresh motivation and momentum. In many cases it was bad luck, injuries or even tanking that soured their records the previous season. Last year the four teams on the system went 2-2 ATS. Four teams qualify again for this angle in 2021. Let’s look at each of those games.

Dallas (+7.5) at Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was the big story of the 2020 season, rising from the ashes to win the Super Bowl after years of failing to even make the postseason. Much of the credit, of course, went to the signing of Tom Brady. He is back for another go-round as quarterback, and as usual, he and his defending Super Bowl champion teammates will host the league’s opening-night contest. The Bucs are fairly sizable favorites, laying 7.5 points to the Cowboys, who were a total disappointment a year ago. Dallas was expected to be among the top contenders for the NFC crown but struggled early defensively and then lost QB Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury. America’s Team wound up finishing 6-10. For 2021, in head coach Mike McCarthy’s second season, the franchise has reloaded. Prescott is back, and this time the overwhelming expectations for greatness are not. Don’t be surprised to see a totally different Cowboys team in 2021 as the slate is wiped clean.

Philadelphia (+3.5) at Atlanta

Philadelphia was among the three NFC East teams that won between four and six games last season in an underwhelming campaign. The Eagles begin anew under Nick Sirianni, who left his role as offensive coordinator in Indianapolis for his first shot as a head coach. Sirianni’s first and perhaps most important decision will be at quarterback, where returning starter Jalen Hurts is trying to hold off newly acquired Gardner Minshew. The first test for Sirianni’s club comes in Atlanta, where new coach Arthur Smith also faces his first game as head of an NFL team. The Eagles lost seven of their last eight games in 2020 but are expected to threaten in the NFC East. The latest line would suggest the Falcons are deemed to be the better club, as they lay 3.5 points despite matching Philly’s win total of four last season. Is this the type of game when it’s not safe to lay points with either side? We’ll see.

San Francisco (-7.5) at Detroit

San Francisco is actually regarded as the team most likely to win on the entire NFL board, installed as 7.5-point favorites in Detroit. This might seem somewhat surprising considering the 49ers went 6-10 last season and the Lions were just a game worse at 5-11. But the perception appears to be that one club has righted the ship and one is about to crash into an iceberg. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team endured debilitating injury woes last season and was unable to match the expectations that go with being the defending conference champion. San Francisco has most of its stars back for 2021 and could be turning to an exciting young quarterback in Trey Lance. The Lions lost their franchise QB from the last decade in Matthew Stafford and replaced him with Jared Goff. They also are turning to a new head coach in Dan Campbell, who will at least try to bring fire and passion to a roster that most experts think will be overwhelmed. The opening-game line matches that line of thinking.

Denver (-2.5) at New York Giants

Denver is the other road favorite qualifying for the returning four- to six-win system as the Broncos and new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater travel east to take on the Giants. This game will be a true test as to whether the experts setting the odds have an accurate gauge on evaluating certain teams. New York actually had a better record than Denver last season and brings back some key players who were lost for 2020. Head coach Vic Fangio’s team did not beat a playoff team all season yet has seemingly earned the respect that a typical divisional favorite might. New York could surprise in 2021, but oddsmakers appear to be focused on the fact that the Giants scored just 14.2 points per game in their final six games of 2020 and could be stymied by the Broncos’ respected defense.

WEEK 1 HOME FAVORITES ABOVE .500 THE PREVIOUS SEASON ARE 45-20-5 ATS (69.2%) SINCE 2000

(Win: +23 units, ROI: 32.9%, Grade 65)