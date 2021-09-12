NFL Injury Report: Week 1 Updates, Analysis For Fantasy Football Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

The first full Sunday slate of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, which means also means it’s the first big day of the new fantasy football campaign.

You likely already have a solid idea of what your lineup is going to look like at this point, but you might be on the fence about a few decisions. These hesitations very well could revolve around injuries, as several notable players enter Week 1 with uncertain statuses.

With this in mind, NESN.com will offer you a hand with live injury updates as they file in. You can follow along here from the hours leading up to the early afternoon contests all the way to the start of “Sunday Night Football.”

9 a.m. ET: Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in late October of last year, is slated to play in the Browns’ season opener against the Chiefs.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr., returning from a torn ACL, is slated to play today assuming there are no issues in the morning, source said. The plan is for him to go. Meanwhile, DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and C J.C. Tretter (knee) should be good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

Two of fantasy football’s premier running backs, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, are expected to take the field in Week 1.