NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Updates, Analysis For Fantasy Football Stars

Before you set your Week 3 fantasy football lineup, you probably should take a gander across the league and see who’s in and who’s out Sunday.
Pretty sound logic, right?
There a handful of fantasy needle-movers who enter Sunday with injury statuses to keep an eye on. NESN.com will provide updates on all of those players and more with this live tracker.
10:55 a.m.: For the first time this season, Daniel Jones will have his complete arsenal of weapons at his disposal.
8 a.m. ET: It’s starting to sound like the Minnesota Vikings will be without their all-world running back this afternoon.
But while an ankle injury very well could sideline Dalvin Cook, the same ailment isn’t expected to hold back Carson Wentz.
DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is not a lock to play in the Arizona Cardinals-Jacksonville Jaguars clash.
The New York Giants are expected to have their top tight end available against the Atlanta Falcons. But it’s not all great on the injury front for the G-Men on Sunday.
Though their wasn’t much concern about his Week 3 availability, Lamar Jackson reportedly is in line to play Sunday.