NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Updates, Analysis For Fantasy Football Stars

Before you set your Week 3 fantasy football lineup, you probably should take a gander across the league and see who’s in and who’s out Sunday.

Pretty sound logic, right?

There a handful of fantasy needle-movers who enter Sunday with injury statuses to keep an eye on. NESN.com will provide updates on all of those players and more with this live tracker.

10:55 a.m.: For the first time this season, Daniel Jones will have his complete arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay, questionable with a hip injury, worked out earlier this morning and will play, source said. NYG has all its weapons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

8 a.m. ET: It’s starting to sound like the Minnesota Vikings will be without their all-world running back this afternoon.

As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn?t practice all week, it?s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered ?unlikely? he plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

But while an ankle injury very well could sideline Dalvin Cook, the same ailment isn’t expected to hold back Carson Wentz.