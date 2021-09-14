NFL Odds: Early Line, Total For Every Game On Week 2 Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season doesn’t kick off until Thursday, but it’s never too early to take a look at the complete betting board.

Some tough decisions are on the horizon this week, as half of the board currently features point spreads of 4.5 or less. This includes the premier matchup on the slate: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs traveling to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

That isn’t the only fascinating quarterback matchup on tap this weekend, however. There will be a battle of rookie signal-callers in the Meadowlands, as well as a Dak Prescott-Justin Herbert showdown in Los Angeles.

Here are all of the Week 2 lines and point totals as of Tuesday afternoon, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

“Thursday Night Football”

New York Giants at (-3) Washington Football Team, 40.5

Sunday

Early afternoon

(-5.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 42.5

(-3.5) Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 48.5

Houston Texans at (-12) Cleveland Browns, 48.5

(-3.5) Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 47.5

(-3.5) San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 50

Cincinnati Bengals at (-2.5) Chicago Bears, 45

Las Vegas Raiders at (-5) Pittsburgh Steelers, 48

(-6) Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 45.5

Late afternoon

Atlanta Falcons at (-12) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 52

Minnesota Vikings at (-4.5) Arizona Cardinals, 51

Dallas Cowboys at (-3) Los Angeles Chargers, 55.5

Tennessee Titans at (-5) Seattle Seahawks, 54